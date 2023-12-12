|
WCC delegation visits Colombia to strengthen accompaniment of peace process
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A delegation from the World Council of Churches is visiting Colombia, conveying a message of the WCC’s commitment to accompanying and supporting the nation’s peace processes.
WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay and the delegation will meet the Presbyterian Church of Colombia and the main ecumenical peacebuilding platform in Colombia, DiPaz, for consultations of the current status of the search for “total peace” in Colombia, and on the role that WCC plays in support of its member church and ecumenical partners in this process. The delegation will also meet with state officials, United Nations staff, ambassadors and international partners, and is expected to meet with Colombian president Gustavo Petro.
The WCC, with the Colombian Episcopal Conference, United Nations Mission in Colombia, and Organization of American States, has been appointed as a permanent accompanier of the peace talks with the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) FARC-EP in Colombia.
Read the entire article here.
