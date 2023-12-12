‘Prayers of Love and Faith’ can be used in Church of England starting Dec. 17

[Church of England] A selection of readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God’s blessing for same-sex couples can be used in Church of England services for the first time starting Sunday, Dec. 17, following approval by the House of Bishops.

The final texts of Prayers of Love and Faith, commended for use in regular public worship or private prayer, were published on Dec. 12, together with pastoral guidance that sets out how they could be used.

At a Dec. 12 online meeting, the House of Bishops confirmed its earlier decision to commend the Prayers of Love and Faith resources for use in regular public worship and agreed that this should take effect on Dec. 17.

The Prayers of Love and Faith can be used in regular scheduled services, such as a Sunday Eucharist or Evensong. The bishops also continued to discuss separate proposals for special standalone services for same-sex couples to be formally authorized under canon law.

