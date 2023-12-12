|
‘Prayers of Love and Faith’ can be used in Church of England starting Dec. 17
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Church of England] A selection of readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God’s blessing for same-sex couples can be used in Church of England services for the first time starting Sunday, Dec. 17, following approval by the House of Bishops.
The final texts of Prayers of Love and Faith, commended for use in regular public worship or private prayer, were published on Dec. 12, together with pastoral guidance that sets out how they could be used.
At a Dec. 12 online meeting, the House of Bishops confirmed its earlier decision to commend the Prayers of Love and Faith resources for use in regular public worship and agreed that this should take effect on Dec. 17.
The Prayers of Love and Faith can be used in regular scheduled services, such as a Sunday Eucharist or Evensong. The bishops also continued to discuss separate proposals for special standalone services for same-sex couples to be formally authorized under canon law.
Read the entire article here.
- Grawemeyer Award 2024 goes to the Rev. Dr. Charles Halton of Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington, KY
- EES announces 2023 Directors’ Award winners
- Trinity Cathedral publishes book reflecting on a century of ministry in Phoenix
- Virginia Theological Seminary launches new Christian Formation track for Doctoral programs
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- Handel’s Messiah: A Special Livestream Event
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Faith Over Fear Training: Countering Anti-Muslim Discrimination
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Quality Assurance, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Professor of Preaching, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Assistant Rector Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Chaplain Taipei, Taiwan
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts Boston, MA
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Rector Alton, IL
Social Menu