Faith communities release ‘Talanoa statement’ calling for phasing out fossil fuels

[World Council of Churches] Faith communities have delivered a statement to COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in the United Arab Emirates, expressing their alarm over the over the accelerating climate emergency and calling for phasing out fossil fuels.

The statement was delivered by the Rev. Tamsyn Kereopa of the Anglican Church of Aotearoa New Zealand and Polynesia on behalf of faith communities who gathered during the opening of COP28 for an interfaith dialogue in the spirit of talanoa — a holistic, life-affirming dialogue practice from the Pacific.

“Humanity holds the future in her hands,” the statement says. “May we act accordingly, in line with science, responsibly, and with urgency.”

Fossil fuels must be phased out now, the statement urges. “A just transition must be pursued such that no community and no worker is left behind,” the statement reads. “There is absolutely no room for new extraction of fossil fuels.”

Read the entire article here.