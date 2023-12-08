Presiding bishop released from hospital, continuing recovery at home

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home, according to a Dec. 8 press release from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs.

Curry fell while visiting Syracuse, New York, and suffered a subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, that required surgery. He was admitted Dec. 3 to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, and underwent surgery on Dec. 4.

His surgeon is happy with his continued progress. Curry will be attending follow-up appointments and working from home in the days ahead, the release said.

Earlier this year, on Sept. 20, the presiding bishop underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.

Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain.

The previous brain bleed likely was caused when he tripped over a curb and hit his head on the morning of his installation, Nov. 1, 2015, although at the time he did not know he had injured himself that seriously. It became apparent a little over a month later when he experienced memory lapse while preaching.