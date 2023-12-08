|
In Togo, church leaders are exploring approaches to peace and stability in West Africa
Posted 12 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Church leaders are participating in a “Consultation on Ecumenical Approaches to Peace and Stability in West Africa” from Dec. 5-8 in Togo. The gathering is being organized by the World Council of Churches in collaboration with the Methodist Church of Togo and the All Africa Conference of Churches Regional Office in Lomé.
The consultation is bringing together nearly 30 leaders, theologians and practitioners from various Christian denominations from 12 West African countries, including a participant from Niger, which recently had a coup.
The challenges affecting the West Africa region — political instability, Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, proliferation of small arms — require a strong response by the churches of that region. The consultation is a response to a request from WCC member churches of West Africa to provide a platform through which to develop a regional response and strategy to these challenges.
Read the entire article here.
