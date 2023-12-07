|
Church of Ireland launches Advent and Christmas appeal to support the Diocese of Jerusalem
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of Ireland] This Advent and Christmas, the Church of Ireland’s United Dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough have invited people across Ireland and elsewhere to “shine a light for the Diocese Jerusalem” as they continue their Christian service in the midst of war and devastation.
The appeal was launched on Dec. 4 in a service at St. Ann’s Church, Dawson Street in Dublin. It drew people from a range of civic and religious backgrounds and included a message of hope from the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, the Most Rev. Hosam Noaum. It was followed by a vigil for Peace led by the Most Rev. Michael Jackson.
During the event, Jackson, outlined the link of friendship between the Dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough and the Diocese of Jerusalem, noting that the latter is home to about 7,000 Anglicans and is responsible for 30 institutions, including hospitals, schools, clinics and rehabilitation centers that welcome all people regardless of their faith or background. These include Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.
He added that the appeal arises out of a heart-rending need in a part of the world that is close to the heart of Christians as Christmas draws closer. He emphasized that the appeal is not political and does not seek to apportion blame or trade in the virtue of any one cause.
Among those in attendance were former President of Ireland Mary McAleese and Jim Lucey, Ireland’s inspector of mental health services and former medical director of St. Patrick’s mental health services. Both were the first honorary lay canons to be appointed to the Chapter of Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin.
