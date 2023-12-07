Church of England to be part of Dec. 10 ecumenical carol service led in British Sign Language

[Church of England] Five British Christian denominations — The Church of England, The Church of Scotland, The Church in Wales, The Methodist Church of Great Britain, and The Baptist Union of Great Britain (Baptists Together) — will participate in an online ecumenical carol service led in British Sign Language to be broadcast on Dec. 10.

Led by Deaf Christians, the service for the Second Sunday of Advent will have the theme of the Magi and will have translators who will interpret into spoken English.

The service, which will begin at 9 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, will be available on the Church of England’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

