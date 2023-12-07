|
Church of England to be part of Dec. 10 ecumenical carol service led in British Sign Language
Posted 48 mins ago
|
[Church of England] Five British Christian denominations — The Church of England, The Church of Scotland, The Church in Wales, The Methodist Church of Great Britain, and The Baptist Union of Great Britain (Baptists Together) — will participate in an online ecumenical carol service led in British Sign Language to be broadcast on Dec. 10.
Led by Deaf Christians, the service for the Second Sunday of Advent will have the theme of the Magi and will have translators who will interpret into spoken English.
The service, which will begin at 9 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, will be available on the Church of England’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Read the entire article here.
- EES announces 2023 Directors’ Award winners
- Trinity Cathedral publishes book reflecting on a century of ministry in Phoenix
- Virginia Theological Seminary launches new Christian Formation track for Doctoral programs
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Trinity Church awards $14.3 million in grants, bringing total to $36.3 million so far this year
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Faith Over Fear Training: Countering Anti-Muslim Discrimination
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Quality Assurance, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Alton, IL
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Professor of Preaching, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Sanford, ME
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Associate Rector Hendersonville, NC
Social Menu