|
World Council of Churches joins global faith efforts for women’s health amid climate crisis
Posted 13 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] In a session held at COP28‘s Faith Pavilion, the World Council of Churches and the Green Hope Foundation collaborated to shed light on the urgent need for interfaith feminist actions addressing climate change’s disproportionate impact on women and girls.
Titled “Interfaith Feminist Climate Justice for the Human Right to a Healthy Society and Environment,” the panel featured insights from various faith traditions, emphasizing the collective responsibility to address the challenges posed by climate change.
Among the panel of experts, Dr. Manoj Kurian, coordinator of the WCC Ecumenical Advocacy Alliance, delivered a message on the health crisis exacerbated by climate change. “Climate change is having a massive impact on all humanity’s nutrition, health, and wellbeing. But the most significant burden is borne by women and girls.”
Read the entire article here.
