Work with HIV response calls for a table that’s honest and equal

[World Council of Churches] As she spoke on Dec. 1 during a World AIDS Day event hosted by the World Health Organization and UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS), Gracia Violeta Ross, program executive for World Council of Churches ecumenical HIV and AIDS initiatives and advocacy, called for honesty, equality and inclusivity.

The event celebrated the power of communities leading the response to HIV. “I hope member states are listening because if we let communities lead, this will bring justice and it will be cost-effective,” she said. “This has to be a table that is equal.”

The table also has to be honest and fair, urged Ross, who has lived with HIV for 23 years. “We must acknowledge and close the gaps,” she said.

Read the entire article here.