Work with HIV response calls for a table that’s honest and equal
Posted 9 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] As she spoke on Dec. 1 during a World AIDS Day event hosted by the World Health Organization and UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS), Gracia Violeta Ross, program executive for World Council of Churches ecumenical HIV and AIDS initiatives and advocacy, called for honesty, equality and inclusivity.
The event celebrated the power of communities leading the response to HIV. “I hope member states are listening because if we let communities lead, this will bring justice and it will be cost-effective,” she said. “This has to be a table that is equal.”
The table also has to be honest and fair, urged Ross, who has lived with HIV for 23 years. “We must acknowledge and close the gaps,” she said.
Read the entire article here.
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Trinity Church awards $14.3 million in grants, bringing total to $36.3 million so far this year
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- Episcopal Evangelism Society names the Very Rev. Troy Mendez as executive director
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Faith Over Fear Training: Countering Anti-Muslim Discrimination
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Associate Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Sanford, ME
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Quality Assurance, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Professor of Preaching, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
