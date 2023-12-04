WCC general secretary: ‘At COP28 we have to speak up for justice’

[World Council of Churches] In a sermon during an ecumenical service at COP28 — the 2023 United Nations climate change conference taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates — World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay set the tone for faith-based involvement: churches must speak and act for climate justice.

“There are many crying out to be heard, to be considered, to be cared for and loved,” said Pillay. “Yet we continue with business as usual.”

Today, creation is groaning and suffering, said Pillay. “The signs are clear and science tells us the same,” he said. “Humanity is facing a huge change in the climatic system that will affect all human life on planet Earth.”

