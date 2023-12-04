Presiding bishop recovering from surgery after falling, suffering a brain bleed

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry fell while visiting Syracuse, New York, and suffered a subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, that required surgery, The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs said in a news release. The Dec. 3 surgery was successful, and Curry is now recovering in a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Curry’s present hospitalization comes about 2 1/2 months since he underwent surgery Sept. 20 to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.

Curry, at 71, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain.

The previous brain bleed likely was caused when he tripped over a curb and hit his head on the morning of his installation, Nov. 1, 2015, although at the time he did not know he had injured himself that seriously. It became apparent a little over a month later when he experienced memory lapse while preaching.

The Dec. 4 news release did not indicate any connection between Curry’s recent emergency and his previous diagnosis of internal bleeding.

“Please pray for Bishop Curry, his family and his medical team,” the news release said.