‘Weaponizing women in war’ presentation will bring insights, case studies from global experts

[World Council of Churches] A hybrid webinar on Dec. 8 organized by the World Council of Churches and Lutheran World Federation will offer insights from global experts on the topic “Weaponizing Women in War.”

The webinar will offer participants and speakers the opportunity to discuss the direct impact of war on women and children. Topics will include the old concept of “comfort women,” where women are forced to entertain soldiers against their will; and incidences where, as a sign of victory, the victors indiscriminately rape women from the defeated communities.

The event will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, where people can attend in person, and it also be available online (register here) at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. It is offered as part of the “16 Days Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, which ends on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

Read the entire article here.