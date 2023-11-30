|
‘Weaponizing women in war’ presentation will bring insights, case studies from global experts
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A hybrid webinar on Dec. 8 organized by the World Council of Churches and Lutheran World Federation will offer insights from global experts on the topic “Weaponizing Women in War.”
The webinar will offer participants and speakers the opportunity to discuss the direct impact of war on women and children. Topics will include the old concept of “comfort women,” where women are forced to entertain soldiers against their will; and incidences where, as a sign of victory, the victors indiscriminately rape women from the defeated communities.
The event will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, where people can attend in person, and it also be available online (register here) at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. It is offered as part of the “16 Days Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, which ends on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.
Read the entire article here.
- Trinity Church awards $14.3 million in grants, bringing total to $36.3 million so far this year
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- Episcopal Evangelism Society names the Very Rev. Troy Mendez as executive director
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Gender-Based Violence Spotlight: The Race to End Child Marriage by 2030
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
-
Rector Sanford, ME
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
Social Menu