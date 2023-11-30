|
The Ecumenical Review marks 75th anniversary of the World Council of Churches
Posted 6 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The latest issue of The Ecumenical Review, the quarterly journal of the World Council of Churches, marks the 75th anniversary of the organization, which was founded in 1948 at its first Assembly in Amsterdam. The issue is titled “A Living Fellowship of Churches.”
The issue includes homilies by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I at the opening prayer of the meeting of the WCC central committee in June, recalling the founding of the WCC, and by the moderator of the central committee, Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, at the ecumenical celebration to mark the anniversary at Saint Pierre Cathedral in Geneva.
Read the entire article here.
