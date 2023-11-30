North American Episcopal, Anglican, Lutheran leaders call for peace in Holy Land in Advent prayer resource

[Evangelical Lutheran Church in America] The leaders of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, the Anglican Church of Canada and The Episcopal Church have released the Churches Beyond Borders 2023 Advent Cycle of Prayer.

The prayer resource calls for justice and peace, especially for churches impacted by the war in the Holy Land, and for lifting up Palestinian Christian communities and ministries and the congregations and institutions of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land and the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

In a letter to accompany the Advent resource the leaders write, “We call, and pray for, an end to the war in Gaza, Israel, and the West Bank. We call for a ceasefire, an end to violence in the West Bank and the opening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.”

The church leaders contributed prayers for the four Sundays of Advent, focusing on the themes truth, justice, peace and hope.

The cycle of prayer can be downloaded here.