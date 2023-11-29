|
Webinar on World AIDS Day will launch two new tools to invigorate HIV response
Posted Nov 29, 2023
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, with the support of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), will host a webinar on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, to launch two new tools aimed at invigorating HIV response by the faith sector.
The webinar will take place over Zoom (register here) beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern.
The first tool is “Recommended Practices to Combat HIV-Related Stigma: A Guidebook for Local Faith Communities.” This publication presents experiences of local congregations responding to HIV stigma, which remains a significant barrier to universal access to care and prevention services.
The second tool is “Faith Sector Implementation of the Global AIDS Strategy.” As the HIV epidemic continues to present a challenge for today’s world, the engagement and action of faith communities, in coordination with other actors, are crucial to realizing the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
Read the entire article here.
