Churches prepare report for Canada’s ‘Universal Periodic Review’
Posted Nov 29, 2023
[World Council of Churches] Canadian churches — including the Anglican Church, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Evangelical Lutheran Church, Presbyterian Church and United Church — prepared a report for the country’s Universal Periodic Review, which is a mechanism of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council that calls for each U.N. member state to undergo a peer review of its human rights records every five years.
The report focused on six areas related to human rights, including human rights of Indigenous Peoples; anti-Black racism and people of African descent in Canada; refugee rights and the US–Canada Safe Third-Country Agreement; immigration-related detentions; migrant workers in Canada; and freedom of religion or belief.
Read the entire article here.
