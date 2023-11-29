Churches prepare report for Canada’s ‘Universal Periodic Review’

[World Council of Churches] Canadian churches — including the Anglican Church, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Evangelical Lutheran Church, Presbyterian Church and United Church — prepared a report for the country’s Universal Periodic Review, which is a mechanism of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council that calls for each U.N. member state to undergo a peer review of its human rights records every five years.

The report focused on six areas related to human rights, including human rights of Indigenous Peoples; anti-Black racism and people of African descent in Canada; refugee rights and the US–Canada Safe Third-Country Agreement; immigration-related detentions; migrant workers in Canada; and freedom of religion or belief.

