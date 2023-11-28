WCC general secretary in South Africa: ‘Christian voice for unity is not restricted to the church’

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay delivered a public lecture, “A Christian Voice in a World of Conflict,” at the University of South Africa on Nov. 27, in which he spoke about the WCC in relation to addressing conflicts in the world. “I am sure that you would agree with me that we are living in very difficult times,” he said. “The world is in crisis.”

Pillay reflected on the importance of a Christian voice for unity. “As we address the various conflicts in the world, it is important for churches to seek unity and to work together,” he said. “The Christian voice for unity is not restricted to the church but to the unity of all humankind and the total unity of all creation.”

Christian unity is needed to witness to and transform the world, concluded Pillay. “Conflict is always going to be with us but we must never give up proclaiming and being the Christian voice charting and declaring the way of Christ,“ he said.

