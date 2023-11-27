WCC seeks effective international engagement for justice, peace and reconciliation

[World Council of Churches] As the world reaches what United Nations secretary-general António Guterres has termed “an inflection point” in addressing major, converging crises, the World Council of Churches is intensifying its close interactions with the United Nations, key U.N. agencies and partner non-governmental organizations.

The WCC’s general secretary, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, said, “As we implement our new strategic plan this year, the World Council of Churches is also entering a new phase in its relationship with the United Nations and other international agencies. So many of our activities are aligned with the U.N.’s Strategic Development Goals, and so many of the relationships we enjoy with UN agencies are yielding benefits worldwide.”

“We see the whole global ecumenical movement journeying toward justice, peace and reconciliation,” he continued. “Practically, that means pursuing human dignity, human rights, peace among peoples, and the health of the planet through deep engagement in concrete activities and consequential partnerships. As Christians, and as Christian churches, our discipleship finds concrete expression in enhancing the human good.”

Read the entire article here.