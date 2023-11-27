|
WCC seeks effective international engagement for justice, peace and reconciliation
Posted Nov 27, 2023
|
[World Council of Churches] As the world reaches what United Nations secretary-general António Guterres has termed “an inflection point” in addressing major, converging crises, the World Council of Churches is intensifying its close interactions with the United Nations, key U.N. agencies and partner non-governmental organizations.
The WCC’s general secretary, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, said, “As we implement our new strategic plan this year, the World Council of Churches is also entering a new phase in its relationship with the United Nations and other international agencies. So many of our activities are aligned with the U.N.’s Strategic Development Goals, and so many of the relationships we enjoy with UN agencies are yielding benefits worldwide.”
“We see the whole global ecumenical movement journeying toward justice, peace and reconciliation,” he continued. “Practically, that means pursuing human dignity, human rights, peace among peoples, and the health of the planet through deep engagement in concrete activities and consequential partnerships. As Christians, and as Christian churches, our discipleship finds concrete expression in enhancing the human good.”
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Evangelism Society names the Very Rev. Troy Mendez as executive director
- 30 new lay preachers celebrated at Washington National Cathedral
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector Sanford, ME
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Mobile, AL
Social Menu