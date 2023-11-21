House of Deputies vice president one of three candidates for Rochester bishop

[Episcopal News Service] The standing committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester in New York on Nov. 17 announced a preliminary three-candidate slate for the ninth bishop of Rochester that includes the Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton, vice president of the House of Deputies.

The position has been vacant since former Bishop Prince Singh resigned in 2022 to become the provisional bishop for the dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan. Retired Maine Bishop Stephen T. Lane is currently serving as provisional bishop of the Diocese of Rochester.

The candidates are as follows:

Taber-Hamilton, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett, Washington.

The Rev. Kara Wagner-Sherer, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Chicago, Illinois.

The Rev. Lauren R. Holder, canon for community and education of Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additional information about the candidates can be found here. A 17-day petition period started Nov. 20, during which time anyone may submit the names of additional nominees according to the rules and materials posted here. The petition period will conclude on Dec. 6.

The electing convention will be held on Feb. 24, 2024. Pending canonical consent, the bishop-elect will be consecrated on July 13 and seated in September.