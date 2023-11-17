|
WCC visits sultan of Nigeria ‘to work together for peace and harmony’
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches executive committee visited the sultan of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Nov. 17. As sultan of Sokoto, he is considered the spiritual leader of Nigeria’s 100 million Muslims.
The visit also included a meeting with the board members of the International Center for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, established in 2012 by the WCC, local churches and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.
“Our visits to the Nigerian Central Mosque and to the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’adu Abubakar were the highlight of the interfaith dimension of the visit program on the sidelines of our executive committee meeting,” said the Rev. Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, WCC moderator. “The Sultan is the central religious authority in Nigeria and also enjoys the highest respect among Christians.”
Read the entire article here.
