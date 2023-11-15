|
World Council of Churches Eco-School is taking place in Crete
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Fifteen young people from 10 countries across Europe and North America are taking part of the World Council of Churches Eco-School at the Orthodox Academy of Crete, Greece, Nov. 11-18, exploring water, food and climate justice.
Konstantinos Zormpas, general director of the Orthodox Academy of Crete, welcomed the participants, who will study, share experiences from their countries and strategize projects for their home contexts.
In a written message, the Rev. Kenneth Mtata, WCC program director for public witness and diakonia, reminded participants that the Eco-School is an opportunity for youth to equip themselves for local action. “Your voices, advocacy, and actions should reach your governments, the international forums that would contribute towards the sustainable people and planet,” he said.
