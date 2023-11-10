|
Church of England attendance rises for second year, nears one million
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Nearly a million people were regular worshippers last year as the Church of England continued its post pandemic bounce back, statistics released on Nov. 10 show.
The worshipping community of the Church of England – made up of regular worshippers – grew by nearly 20,000 people to 984,000 in 2022 compared to 966,000 in 2021. Average weekly attendance for all ages grew nearly 50,000 over the same period from 605,000 to 654,000.
Child average weekly attendance rose 17% from its 2021 level to 87,000 and there was an 85% rise in all age school service attendance from its 2021 level to 164,000.
But despite the rises over two years, the figures were lower than before the pandemic in 2019 when the worshipping community stood at 1.1 million and all age average weekly attendance was 854,000.
