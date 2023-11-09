As British monarch visits, Kenyan religious leaders discuss interreligious dialogue

[World Council of Churches] At a 120-year-old Anglican cathedral in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa, a visit by King Charles III provided an opportunity for religious leaders to discuss interfaith dialogue, and peace, security and development.

King Charles met the religious leaders at a chapel at the Holy Ghost Cathedral during his visit to Kenya Oct. 13 to Nov. 3. In his presence, the clerics spoke of how they had promoted peaceful co-existence and tolerance in their communities.

“He encouraged us to continue pursuing this path. He was keen to know if we also involve politicians,” said the Rt. Rev. Alphonse Baya Mwaro, the Anglican bishop of the Diocese of Mombasa.

Leaders from Christian, Muslim, Hindu and African traditional religions—among others—have been uniting under the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics to steer for peace. The network runs a peacebuilding program known as Re-Invent.

According to Mwaro, the king’s visit to the cathedral was equivalent to tracing the early steps of the Church Mission Society, which the monarchy—with support of the Church of England— allowed to start Christianity in Kenya.

