|
Young people living with HIV find safe space with WCC training in Nigeria
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A three-day training on “HIV self-stigma and life-building skills for vulnerable communities,” held in Nigeria, helped equip faith leaders to respond to the challenges of HIV among young people.
The workshop, which took place Nov. 2-5 and was organized by the Christian Council of Nigeria and the World Council of Churches, strengthened the skills of faith leaders and young people to prevent HIV, and helped create strategies to respond to HIV self-stigma.
The Most Rev. David Onuoha, Anglican bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South and the president of the Christian Council of Nigeria, expressed deep concern for the numbers of young people living with HIV and the impact of stigma.
Participants described how much they learned from the gathering. “To end end stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV, it is something we have to do together—we cannot do it alone,” said Donald. “You have to involve the religious workers, the facilities, even the people living in the community as well.”
Read the entire article here.
- Christmas Retreat
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Into the Word—Bible Study
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Freedom Villages: Being Church in the Wake of the Slave Trade in East Africa
- Trinity Talks: Richard Powers
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Program Officer for Community Partnerships, EMM New York, NY
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
Social Menu