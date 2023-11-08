|
Church of England publishes guide on how Christians can get involved in COP28
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England has published a guide on how Christians can get involved in the upcoming United Nation’s climate change conference known as COP28, which is taking place Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in the United Arab Emirates.
The online guide includes information on what will happen at COP28, how the Church of England is getting involved and what people can do to support it.
Jo Chamberlain, national environment officer at the Church of England, said, “Climate change and big international conferences like this can be hard for any of us to get our heads round. People can also feel slightly helpless and unsure of how they can contribute from home but there are many ways we can all do our bit.
“As Christians we can pray and we can share our concerns with our local MP and also raise awareness through our churches. This handy guide offers lots of useful tips on the best ways to ensure your voice is heard at this international climate event.”
Read the entire article here.
