Archbishop of Canterbury offers climate message to global summit

[Archbishop of Canterbury] The archbishop of Canterbury has urged faith leaders from across the world to lead by example in the face of the current climate crisis.

The Most Rev. Welby delivered a video message to the Global Leaders Faith Summit being held in Abu Dhabi Nov. 6-7. This is a meeting ahead of COP 28 which will take place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. His message was delivered the morning of Nov. 6 to an audience that included a representative from the Vatican, as well as a mix of leaders from a wide range of world religions.

The United Nations secretary general, António Guterres, also spoke to the summit via video message, stating, “We need your moral voice and spiritual authority to summon the conscience of leaders.

