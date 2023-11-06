|
World Council of Churches will bring message to pre-COP28 Faith Leaders Summit
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay is participating in a pre-COP28 Faith Leaders Summit in the United Arab Emirates Nov. 6-7.
Meeting under the theme “Confluence of Conscience: Uniting Faith Leaders for Planetary Resurgence,” the summit is hosted by the COP28 presidency in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders and the United Nations Environment Program.
The gathering takes place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP28, in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.
Read the entire article here.
