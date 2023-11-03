|
Diocese of Mississippi releases bishop slate
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Diocese of Mississippi] The standing committee and bishop search committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi on Nov. 1 announced the slate of candidates for the 11th bishop of Mississippi.
The candidates are:
- The Rev. Jason Alexander, canon to the ordinary, Diocese of Arkansas;
- The Very Rev. Jennifer Andrews-Weckerly, rector, Hickory Neck Episcopal Church, Toana, Virginia;
- The Very Rev. Rob Courtney, rector, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and School, New Orleans, Louisiana;
- The Very Rev. Walton Jones, rector, The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Starkville, Mississippi; and
- The Rev. Dorothy Sanders Wells, rector, St. George’s Episcopal Church, Memphis, Tennessee.
The release of the slate also marks the beginning of the petition process, which will close on Nov. 8.
The candidates will be present for four public meet-and-greets to take place Jan. 15-20, 2024, throughout the diocese. The electing convention will be held Feb. 3 in conjunction with the diocese’s 197th Annual Council. The bishop-elect, pending canonical consent, is set to be ordained on July 20. The person elected will succeed Bishop Brian R. Seage, who became diocesan bishop in 2015.
