|
Anglican women from Aotearoa New Zealand and Polynesia gather for conference
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican women from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, the Solomon Islands and across Aotearoa New Zealand are gathering Nov. 2-5 for a three-day program of study, storytelling and song at Tatai Hono Marae and Holy Sepulchre Church, in Auckland, New Zealand. The occasion is the 2023 Anglican Women’s Studies Centre (AWSC) Hui (conference). This will be the AWSC’s first province-wide in person gathering for theology and education in three years.
The AWSC hui focuses on women working together. This year’s theme is “Many hands lighten the work.”
AWSC Convenor the Rev. Bettina Maxwell said that while the AWSC team hasmet in Samoa and Christchurch this year, she’s glad to be meeting in person again with women from across the whole church. “So many things have happened since Covid,” she said. “We are now building ourselves up again, getting to know the people we are connected with. This Auckland hui will deepen our relationships and support those who work with our wāhine (women) out in the community.”
The hui is designed to share the experiences and perspectives of women from across the country, and to build a sense of self recognition in all women that they called by God to participate in God’s work in the world. As well as registrations from across Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia, the hui is welcoming participants from the Anglican Church of Melanesia.
AWSC Administrator Ceridwyn Parr says that November’s hui also has a practical goal. “AWSC hui provides opportunities for women to advance, diversify and transform leadership within the Anglican Church,” she said.
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Trinity Talks: Richard Powers
- Freedom Villages: Being Church in the Wake of the Slave Trade in East Africa
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Into the Word—Bible Study
- Christmas Retreat
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Program Officer for Community Partnerships, EMM New York, NY
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
Social Menu