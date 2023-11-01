|
WCC meets with leaders of Right Livelihood to plan joint climate justice work
Posted 24 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay met with Right Livelihood executive director Ole von Uexkuell and Right Livelihood board chair the Rev. Gunilla Hallonsten on Oct. 30. The WCC and Right Livelihood discussed mutual support and synergies, particularly involvement in the global network of laureates, as well as initiatives related to climate justice and peacebuilding.
Right Livelihood, which describes itself as a courage-powered community for social change, annually bestows awards to individuals or organizations to recognize “the actions of brave visionaries and building impactful connections around the world.”
Pillay said after the meeting, “Right Livelihood has many areas that mutually overlap with WCC’s priority of addressing climate-related issues for positive social change and include the local actors like religious leaders and communities. We are extremely keen about working together in areas of peace and caring for the earth and creation. Most commendable is Right Livelihood`s focus on practical information and involvement when it comes to climate justice.”
Read the entire article here.
