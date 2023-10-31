|
At Orthodox Church in Gaza, fear looms over joy of baptizing nine babies
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] On Oct. 28 , faithful parents gathered at St. Porphyrios Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza to baptize their babies. The traditionally joyful baptisms were undergirded by fear: parents were having their young ones baptized so that if the babies perish in the war, they will die as Christians.
During a bombardment on Oct. 19 , a hall affiliated with the church, one the oldest churches in Gaza, collapsed, and 19 Christians who were taking refuge there were killed, including three babies who died unbaptized. In the wake of this tragedy, the St. Porphyrios congregation felt an urgency to baptize all the remaining babies, so that if they die in the bombardment they will die as Christians.
Nine children were baptized in the hastily-arranged ceremony. The parents and congregation were already gathered in the church, as they have been taking refuge since the war began on Oct. 7.
Read the entire article here.
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
- Christmas Retreat
- Southern Lights Conference
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Freedom Villages: Being Church in the Wake of the Slave Trade in East Africa
- Trinity Talks: Richard Powers
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- Into the Word—Bible Study
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Program Officer for Community Partnerships, EMM New York, NY
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
Social Menu