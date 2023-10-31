|
Archbishop of York warns prospect of winter energy bills causing anxiety and fear for millions
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Millions are looking ahead to this winter with ‘fear and anxiety’ about the cost of heating their homes, the Archbishop of York has said as he backed the launch of a campaign to provide a network of warm spaces for people who struggle to pay their energy bills.
Archbishop Stephen Cottrell is encouraging churches to consider getting involved – if they are not already – in the Warm Welcome campaign, a network of venues from community centers to churches providing warm spaces over the winter for people struggling to heat their homes.
In a video message to support the launch, Cottrell said, “Sadly, what began as a cost-of-living crisis has simply become the new normal for many. Millions of people will look ahead to this winter with fear and anxiety, wondering how they are going to cope with high living costs.”
He added, “I warmly encourage all churches – alongside other faith groups and community organizations – to consider getting involved.”
Read the entire article here.
