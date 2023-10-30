RIP: Former Central Pennsylvania bishop and Episcopal Church COO Charlie McNutt

[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. Charlie F. McNutt Jr., former bishop of Central Pennsylvania and chief operating officer of The Episcopal Church, died on Oct. 25. He was 92.

A native of West Virginia, McNutt graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1953 and from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1956. He also earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Florida State University in 1970.

He was ordained deacon and priest in 1956 and served parishes in West Virginia and Florida, where he also served as a canon to the bishop.

He was consecrated bishop coadjutor of Central Pennsylvania in 1980, and he became the diocese’s fifth bishop in 1982. During his episcopacy he was known both for his work on social justice issues and in ecumenical relations. He also served six years on The Episcopal Church’s Executive Council.

In 1995, at the request of Presiding Bishop Edmond Browning, McNutt moved to New York to serve as The Episcopal Church’s chief operating officer, retiring from that position in 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice, two sons, one daughter and seven grandchildren.

A Requiem Eucharist will take place on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Read the entire obituary here.