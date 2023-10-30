Church of England to hold first national online service in British Sign Language

[Church of England] The first national online service led in British Sign Language (BSL) will be broadcast the first weekend in November by the Church of England.

The Church of England’s National Deaf Ministry Adviser the Rev. Gill Behenna will preside over the pre-recorded service to mark Bible Sunday, with signers from Swindon, Birmingham, Oxford and Stafford.

The prayers, sermon and personal testimonies will be given in BSL, with interpreters translating into spoken English.

The service will highlight the BSL Bible project, an ambitious program to translate the Bible into BSL with a vision of providing access to Bible readings in BSL via videos, for personal use and during services.

