|
Conference explores stronger relationships between NGOs, United Nations
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO) celebrated its 75th anniversary and offered a webinar in New York City on Oct. 27 entitled “UN-NGO Relations: Enhancing Multilateralism, Protecting NGO Access, Civic Space, and Democratic Discourse.”
CoNGO president Levi Bautista, in his opening remarks, commemorated the 75th anniversary of CoNGO, taking stock of accomplishments and envisioning future work. “The United Nations was only three years old when CoNGO was born,” he said, and one could even say the two organizations grew up together in the same neighborhood. “Neighborhoods bring us back to a more general understanding of our global challenges.”
As the conference in New York opened, greetings and statements by high-level United Nations officials expressed appreciation to non-governmental organizations for, among other initiatives, helping many communities across the world strive for the Sustainable Development Goals.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Southern Lights Conference
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Program Officer for Community Partnerships, EMM New York, NY
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
Social Menu