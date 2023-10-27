|
WCC head meets with new director of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay on Oct. 26 met with Melissa Parke, the new executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
Discussions centered around how disarmament work, though often carried out with an emphasis on security, also requires an approach that embraces humanitarian concerns, human rights, environmental issues and health.
“We welcome the ongoing collaboration with ICAN and look forward to working with the new executive director Melissa Parke and her team as we seek to work together, to advocate for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons which is, alarmingly becoming a major concern and threat to peaceful living in the world. Our joint work in this area requires the breaking down of silos and interdisciplinary collaborations to engage in meaningful action and advocacy for nuclear disarmament,” said Pillay.
Read the entire article here.
