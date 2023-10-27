|
Church of England launches initiative to help schools reach Net Zero
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England has launched an ambitious initiative to help its network of schools reach net zero, as part of the first phase of its multi-million-pound Net Zero Carbon Program.
The initiative involves the establishment of a national framework to help schools reduce carbon emissions, save money by improving their energy efficiency, and switch to cheaper, more reliable, renewable energy sources. Funding will initially focus on analyzing the option of replacing inefficient, polluting fossil-fuel heating systems, which will also deliver cost savings over the long run.
“Church schools produce almost half of the Church’s carbon emissions and are therefore a fundamental part of the Church’s ambition to reach net zero carbon across the whole estate,” said Nigel Genders, chief executive of the National Society. “The National Framework for Schools and Academies will help schools meet the challenge of securing the funds needed to provide sustainable and flourishing Church of England schools for the future.”
Read the entire article here.
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
- Gathering of Leaders announces open inquiry
- The Very Rev. Cynthia Briggs Kittredge announces transition from Seminary of the Southwest
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
- Southern Lights Conference
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Rector Co. Cork, Ireland
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
Social Menu