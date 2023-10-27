Church of England launches initiative to help schools reach Net Zero

[Church of England] The Church of England has launched an ambitious initiative to help its network of schools reach net zero, as part of the first phase of its multi-million-pound Net Zero Carbon Program.

The initiative involves the establishment of a national framework to help schools reduce carbon emissions, save money by improving their energy efficiency, and switch to cheaper, more reliable, renewable energy sources. Funding will initially focus on analyzing the option of replacing inefficient, polluting fossil-fuel heating systems, which will also deliver cost savings over the long run.

“Church schools produce almost half of the Church’s carbon emissions and are therefore a fundamental part of the Church’s ambition to reach net zero carbon across the whole estate,” said Nigel Genders, chief executive of the National Society. “The National Framework for Schools and Academies will help schools meet the challenge of securing the funds needed to provide sustainable and flourishing Church of England schools for the future.”

