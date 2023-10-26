|
RIP: Former Fond du Lac Bishop Russell Jacobus
Posted Oct 26, 2023
|
[Diocese of Fund du Lac] The Rt. Rev. Russell Edward Jacobus, bishop of the Diocese of Fond du Lac from 1994 until he retired in 2013, died on Oct. 24. He was 79.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1967 and Nashotah House in 1970. After his ordination as a priest in 1970, Jacobus served parishes in the Diocese of Milwaukee before being elected seventh bishop of the neighboring Diocese of Fond du Lac.
He was known during his episcopacy for his pastoral nature, as well as his handling of diocesan finances. He led missions to experiment with alternative styles of ministry, cut expenses and the diocesan asking from parishes, and increased income from endowments. Many committees and commissions also were organized into a more efficient structure.
He was a strong supporter of youth ministry, adding a paid youth ministry position to the diocesan staff in 1999, and he was a frequent visitor at summer camp.
He is survived by his wife, Jerrie, and adult children Penny, Beth and David. His funeral is set for Nov. 2 at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Fond du Lac, with Bishop Matt Gunter presiding.
Read the full obituary here.
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
- Gathering of Leaders announces open inquiry
- The Very Rev. Cynthia Briggs Kittredge announces transition from Seminary of the Southwest
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- Southern Lights Conference
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Co. Cork, Ireland
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
Social Menu