RIP: Former Fond du Lac Bishop Russell Jacobus

[Diocese of Fund du Lac] The Rt. Rev. Russell Edward Jacobus, bishop of the Diocese of Fond du Lac from 1994 until he retired in 2013, died on Oct. 24. He was 79.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1967 and Nashotah House in 1970. After his ordination as a priest in 1970, Jacobus served parishes in the Diocese of Milwaukee before being elected seventh bishop of the neighboring Diocese of Fond du Lac.

He was known during his episcopacy for his pastoral nature, as well as his handling of diocesan finances. He led missions to experiment with alternative styles of ministry, cut expenses and the diocesan asking from parishes, and increased income from endowments. Many committees and commissions also were organized into a more efficient structure.

He was a strong supporter of youth ministry, adding a paid youth ministry position to the diocesan staff in 1999, and he was a frequent visitor at summer camp.

He is survived by his wife, Jerrie, and adult children Penny, Beth and David. His funeral is set for Nov. 2 at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Fond du Lac, with Bishop Matt Gunter presiding.

