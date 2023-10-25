|
WCC Commission on Education and Ecumenical Formation holds inaugural meeting
Posted Oct 25, 2023
|
[World Council of Churches] The newly formed World Council of Churches Commission on Education and Ecumenical Formation held its inaugural meeting on Oct. 19. The online gathering brought together more than 25 representatives from WCC member churches and partners from all over the world.
The commission — in collaboration with member churches, other churches, ecumenical partners, academic institutions and networks — aims to foster the understanding and practice of ecumenical learning.
The commission also supports the churches’ ministry of ecumenical education and formation within the Christian community and the world, and promotes ecumenical theological education and ministerial formation, helping churches and their congregations to be inclusive learning communities.
Read the entire article here.
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
- Gathering of Leaders announces open inquiry
- The Very Rev. Cynthia Briggs Kittredge announces transition from Seminary of the Southwest
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Southern Lights Conference
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Tutu Travel Seminar
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Rector Co. Cork, Ireland
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
Social Menu