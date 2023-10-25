WCC Commission on Education and Ecumenical Formation holds inaugural meeting

[World Council of Churches] The newly formed World Council of Churches Commission on Education and Ecumenical Formation held its inaugural meeting on Oct. 19. The online gathering brought together more than 25 representatives from WCC member churches and partners from all over the world.

The commission — in collaboration with member churches, other churches, ecumenical partners, academic institutions and networks — aims to foster the understanding and practice of ecumenical learning.

The commission also supports the churches’ ministry of ecumenical education and formation within the Christian community and the world, and promotes ecumenical theological education and ministerial formation, helping churches and their congregations to be inclusive learning communities.

Read the entire article here.