|
Scottish bishop calls for prayers for Storm Babet victims
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] On Oct. 20, Storm Babet resulted in severe flooding in the City of Brechin and a Red Weather Warning for large areas of Tayside, Angus and Aberdeenshire.
In response, the Rt. Rev Andrew Swift, the bishop of Brechin, said, “The unprecedented rainfall north of the River Tay over the past day has had a horrendous impact on the communities in those areas. The reported loss of life is tragic and the search for those missing is heartbreaking. My prayers are for those who have lost loved ones. Flooding forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents in the City of Brechin shows the terrible impact this is having on so, so many lives.
“Please keep all those affected by Storm Babet in your prayers as, God willing, the weather passes and the extremes of flooding eventually recede. The aftermath of the flooding in Brechin and throughout the affected regions will stretch and test the resources and resolve of these communities for some considerable time to come. As churches we will do all we can to support the work of community recovery in the weeks and months ahead.”
Read the entire article here.
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
- Hundreds dead after Ahli Arab Hospital bombing
- Episcopal Relief & Development partners with Al Ahli Hospital in response to Israel-Hamas War
- Gathering of Leaders announces open inquiry
- The Very Rev. Cynthia Briggs Kittredge announces transition from Seminary of the Southwest
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- Southern Lights Conference
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- NYC Public Middle School Admissions Webinar
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Executive Director Canton, NC
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival RP, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Policy Advisor, The Episcopal Church Washington, DC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Canon for Innovation and Congregational Development Cleveland, OH
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Assistant to the Rector Lorton, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
Social Menu