|
Church of England Synod to focus on implementation of ‘Prayers of Love and Faith’
Posted 14 mins ago
|
[Church of England] The General Synod of the Church of England will meet in November in London to discuss the steps being taken to implement texts known as Prayers of Love and Faith, which ask for God’s blessing for same-sex couples.
In February of this year, Synod agreed on a motion welcoming the texts and calling on The House of Bishops to further refine and commend them for use in the Church of England, together with new pastoral guidance and proposals for pastoral reassurance.
Earlier this month, The House of Bishops agreed in principle that the Prayers of Love and Faith should be commended for use, also concluding that special services for same-sex couples, based on the Prayers, should go forward for consideration to be formally authorized under canon law. Synod also voted for no change to the doctrine of the Church of England around marriage and sexual intimacy.
Read the entire article here.
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
- Hundreds dead after Ahli Arab Hospital bombing
- Episcopal Relief & Development partners with Al Ahli Hospital in response to Israel-Hamas War
- Gathering of Leaders announces open inquiry
- The Very Rev. Cynthia Briggs Kittredge announces transition from Seminary of the Southwest
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- NYC Public Middle School Admissions Webinar
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Southern Lights Conference
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Canon for Innovation and Congregational Development Cleveland, OH
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
-
Policy Advisor, The Episcopal Church Washington, DC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Executive Director Canton, NC
-
Assistant to the Rector Lorton, VA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival RP, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
Social Menu