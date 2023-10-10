WCC urgently appeals for immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches is following closely the developments in Israel and Palestine since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct. 7, following the reported launch of thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel, and the infiltration of southern Israel by Hamas gunmen. Israel’s prime minister has declared that the country is at war.

“The World Council of Churches appeals urgently for an immediate cessation of this deadly violence, for Hamas to cease their attacks and ask both parties for de-escalation of the situation,” said WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay. “We are deeply concerned about the imminent risks of spiraling conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, and of the inevitably tragic consequences for the people of the region – Israelis and Palestinians alike – following a period of escalating tensions and violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

