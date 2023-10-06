|
Online auction hopes to save historic Maltese skyline of St. Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral
Posted 43 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] An online auction has been launched to save one of Malta’s most iconic skylines – St. Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral’s bell tower, spire and stonework. All funds raised through this unique event will support the restoration works being carried out.
The Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal is close to reaching its nearly $9.5 million target, and the auction will provide a way to raise the last of the funds needed to finish the restoration. Towering 200 feet tall, the cathedral is listed on the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese islands and is one of three in the Church of England’s Diocese in Europe.
Until Oct. 15, bidders will be given the opportunity to secure a range of unique experiences and items donated by collectors and celebrities who have come together to support the project.
The online catalogue contains a carefully curated collection featuring donations from across the world. Items include a rare apothecary box, private flights, a full-day yacht charter, exclusive stays at top-tier establishments, an evening with renowned tenor Joseph Calleja and others.
Lady Stephanie Laing, one of the organizers of the auction said, “This two-week-long online auction will mark the fun, exciting and very fitting final stage of the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal. Hearty thanks to all those across the world who have so generously donated such extraordinary lots to be auctioned. We also thank potential bidders. Every bid you place, every lot you win, contributes directly to the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal, not only adding to your life’s experiences but also helping to safeguard a legacy in Malta that belongs to everyone.”
In 2017 the then prince of Wales, King Charles, opened St. Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral visitors’ center. The late queen, then Princess Elizabeth, worshipped there when she lived in Malta between 1949 and 1951, while the late duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was patron of The Friends of St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral.
Lots on the international online auction are listed with Belgravia Auctioneers and are open for bids until Oct. 15.
