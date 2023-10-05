Anglican Church of Canada publishes medical assistance in dying essays online

[Anglican Church of Canada (Anglican Journal)] The Anglican Church of Canada has published the first round of a collection of essays reckoning with the questions of life, death, faith and dignity surrounding medical assistance in dying (MAID). Faith Seeking Understanding: Medical Assistance in Dying collects thoughts from clergy, caregivers and academics within and adjacent to the Anglican community in a volume available now as a PDF or an ebook through the church’s website.

Submissions remain open until Nov. 17 for proposals of further essays or reflections either adding to or responding to the content released in this initial version, reads a note in the collection’s early pages.

This collection represents the church’s first written document on MAID since In Sure and Certain Hope, a document released in 2016, the same year the practice became legal in Canada.

