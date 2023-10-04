Churches and cathedrals mark UK’s Black History Month

[Church of England] Churches, cathedrals and dioceses are marking Black History Month with events ranging from services to study days, poetry, workshops and films.

After the Flood, The Church, Slavery and Reconciliation, a documentary examining the church’s historic links with chattel slavery and its impact to the present day, is being made available to all dioceses and parishes for showing during the month.

The Church of England’s racial justice unit will host the networking event Being Built Together for clergy and lay ministers of U.K. minority ethnic/global majority heritage backgrounds on the weekend of Oct. 12 and 13. It is the first gathering of this group in more than five years.

The Church of England’s first racial justice director, the Rev. Guy Hewitt, said, “I thank God that so many cathedrals and churches are marking Black History Month, a moment to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of black people to British economy, culture, and history.” He added, “The Report of the Church of England’s Anti Racism Taskforce recommended that a culture change is required if the Church is to live up to its mandate of being a body where all the gifts of all its people flourish to the full, for the benefit of the church as a whole, the nation of England and the greater glory of God.”

Read the entire article here.