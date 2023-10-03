WCC general secretary to Christian Conference of Asia: ‘We express and exercise creation care’

He opened his keynote address by reflecting that we are living in difficult times. “The world is in crisis,” he said. “Today, the existential threat is global and threatens the integrity of life on earth as we know it.”

Pillay reflected on how churches and ecumenical movements are called to respond to these global challenges, especially the climate crisis. “The current ecological crisis is a major challenge for humanity,” he said. “As God loves and cares for all creation, so must we express and exercise creation care.”

