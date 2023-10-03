|
WCC general secretary to Christian Conference of Asia: ‘We express and exercise creation care’
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay offered a keynote address at the Christian Conference of Asia assembly that is taking place in India from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. His remarks reflected on the theme of the assembly, “God, Renew Us in Your Spirit, and Restore the Creation.”
