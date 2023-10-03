|
Anglican Church of Southern Africa declares Israel an ‘apartheid state’
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] On Sept. 27, the Provincial Standing Committee of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa adopted a resolution declaring Israel an apartheid state.
The Provincial Standing Committee includes the Archbishop of Cape Town, the bishops of the province and one clerical and one lay representative of each diocese.
The preamble to the resolution notes that a variety of organizations, including the South African Council of Churches, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch already have made similar declarations about the state of Israel.
“As people of faith who are distressed by the pain of the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza – and who long for security and a just peace for both Palestine and Israel – we can no longer ignore the realities on the ground. We are opposed not to the Jewish people, but to the policies of Israelis’ governments, which are becoming ever more extreme,” Archbishop Thabo Makgoba wrote in a statement posted here.
The resolution also calls for future Christian pilgrimages to Israel to include an interfaith component, a discussion regarding the current situation of Christians in the Holy Land, meetings with Palestinian Christians where possible, and visits to the sites of events in Jesus’ life, including those that are in territories controlled by Israel.
- EPN PIN applauds Anglican Church of Southern Africa for calling Israel an apartheid state
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Episcopal Theologian Greg Garrett offers new book on the wisdom of James Baldwin
- Berkeley Divinity School at Yale Launches Online Courses and Workshops
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Walking the Way of St. James – Caminho Português de Santiago
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- One Home One Future National Launch
- Global Mission Fair
- Healing the Cultural Divide Between Indigenous Episcopalians and the Church
- A History of Women in Christianity to 1600
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
-
Canon to the Presiding Bishop Within The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Vernon, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
Social Menu