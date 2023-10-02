|
European Christian Internet Conference inspires churches to embrace the digital age
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Exploring the intersection of theology and technology in the churches today, the 27th European Christian Internet Conference gathered digital communicators from churches across Europe in Cologne, Germany, this week.
With the theme “Embracing the Digital Age: The Intersection of Theology and Technology in Today’s Church,” the annual ECIC conference explored what it means to be a church in the digital age, how churches can establish a reliable and impactful presence on digital platforms, and the challenges for the churches’ missional identity at a time of war.
After being held online for the past two years, the conference gathered digital communicators and pastors working in communications from churches in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Switzerland and Ukraine. Participants in the conference learned from each other, discussing the engagement of churches in the digital platforms in their countries and sharing their most recent work.
