|
Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozano installed as Venezuela’s provisional bishop
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Ecuador Litoral Bishop Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozano was installed as the provisional bishop of the Diocese of Venezuela on Sept. 29 at the Church of the Reconciliation in Caracas, the country’s capital.
León was elected during a special, online convention on Aug. 19. He succeeds the Rt. Rev. Orlando Guerrero Torres, who retired in 2017. León previously served as the diocese’s visiting bishop after Guerrero retired.
One day prior, the Rev. Glenda McQueen, The Episcopal Church’s staff officer for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Rev. Anthony Guillén, missioner for Latino ministries, hosted a hybrid, all-day workshop for the Diocese of Venezuela’s leaders. Workshop topics included asset-based community development, evangelism, theological formation and Christian formation for laity.
The Diocese of Venezuela has 10 parishes, 14 missions, four preaching stations, nine priests, three deacons and 17 lay ministers. The diocese is part of Province IX.
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Educational Opportunities Tours & Museum of the Bible announce dynamic partnership
- Episcopal Theologian Greg Garrett offers new book on the wisdom of James Baldwin
- Berkeley Divinity School at Yale Launches Online Courses and Workshops
- A History of Women in Christianity to 1600
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Walking the Way of St. James – Caminho Português de Santiago
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Global Mission Fair
- One Home One Future National Launch
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Canon to the Presiding Bishop Within The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Vernon, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
Social Menu