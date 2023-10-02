Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozano installed as Venezuela’s provisional bishop

[Episcopal News Service] Ecuador Litoral Bishop Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozano was installed as the provisional bishop of the Diocese of Venezuela on Sept. 29 at the Church of the Reconciliation in Caracas, the country’s capital.

León was elected during a special, online convention on Aug. 19. He succeeds the Rt. Rev. Orlando Guerrero Torres, who retired in 2017. León previously served as the diocese’s visiting bishop after Guerrero retired.

One day prior, the Rev. Glenda McQueen, The Episcopal Church’s staff officer for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Rev. Anthony Guillén, missioner for Latino ministries, hosted a hybrid, all-day workshop for the Diocese of Venezuela’s leaders. Workshop topics included asset-based community development, evangelism, theological formation and Christian formation for laity.

The Diocese of Venezuela has 10 parishes, 14 missions, four preaching stations, nine priests, three deacons and 17 lay ministers. The diocese is part of Province IX.