|
Archbishop of Canterbury meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sept. 30
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Lambeth Palace Press Office] On Sept. 30. the same morning that 21 new Catholic cardinals from all over the world received their red birettas in St. Peter’s Square in Rome, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had a long, private meeting with the pope.
The audience with the pope was held at the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, just before the Consistory for the Creation of the New Cardinals.
During their meeting the pope and archbishop shared memories of their historic joint visit to South Sudan in February. They felt their ecumenical “Pilgrimage of Peace” – which also included the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rev. Iain Greenfields – had brought hope to the people there, the majority of whom desperately want peace.
The archbishop and the pope also discussed migration and how it affects the poor more than any other group in the world, as well as those living in places where the impact of climate change is a reality or a distinct risk. Pope Francis spoke about the West being “consumed by indifference.”
Pope Francis also asked about Women On The Frontline, the mission led by Welby’s wife Caroline Welby, which equips women to be peacebuilders and reconcilers in places of conflict around the Anglican Communion.
And finally, they spoke about the power of the Holy Spirit to bring harmony, although they agreed it doesn’t always bring “tidiness.”
Welby said, “It’s always a privilege to meet with my dear brother, Pope Francis. Today we shared our hopes for South Sudan and discussed the impact of migration and climate change on the world’s poorest. May our churches be united in bringing Christ’s good news to a world in need.”
While in Rome the archbishop of Canterbury also officially opened a special exhibition at the John Moorman Memorial Library at the Anglican Centre in Rome. The exhibition includes a specially made piece of pottery by Rebecca Cottrell, a professional potter and wife of the archbishop of York.
Together with Pope Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury attended an ecumenical prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Square. Pope Francis had invited leaders of churches from different denominations to join him in prayer, entrusting the work of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod, together, to the Holy Spirit.
The archbishop led the Lord’s Prayer, and at the end of the vigil all Christian leaders present prayed collectively and blessed the crowd. Before the vigil there was Taizé-style music, prayer and hymns with thousands of young people attending.
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Educational Opportunities Tours & Museum of the Bible announce dynamic partnership
- Episcopal Theologian Greg Garrett offers new book on the wisdom of James Baldwin
- Berkeley Divinity School at Yale Launches Online Courses and Workshops
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Global Mission Fair
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- One Home One Future National Launch
- Walking the Way of St. James – Caminho Português de Santiago
- A History of Women in Christianity to 1600
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Canon to the Presiding Bishop Within The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Vernon, NY
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
Social Menu